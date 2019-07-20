Movement on 20 home development in Dromiskin

A decision is due to be made in the coming weeks on a new 20 home development in Dromiskin, following the submission of extra information with Louth County Council this week.

Adonis Enterprises Limited made the application to develop 20 two storey semi-detached, three bedroom houses and three single storey, three bedroom houses (total number of units 23), with provision for solar / photovoltaic panels on the front / rear roof slope at Seabrook, Commons Road, Dromiskin, Co Louth in January of this year.

Louth County Council requested further information on the development in March, which was lodged this week with the Council.

A decision is now due by August 8 2019.