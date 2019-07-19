Dundalk woman Lisa Smith should undergo 'de-radicalisation programme', says local councillor

A local councillor has called for Dundalk woman Lisa smith to undergo a "de-radicalisation programme" if she returns to Ireland from northern Syria.

Speaking to the Democrat this afternoon, independent Dundalk councillor Maeve Yore slammed successive governments for not taking "security precautions seriously with people travelling to and from our country".

She added: "A relation of mine travelled home by boat two years ago and observed no one checking tickets, passports or people coming into our Country. I feel we are an 'easy target' for terrorists and their campaigns of destruction. It is the Government's responsibility to address this immediately."

In relation to Lisa Smith, who is being detained in a refugee camp in northern Syria at present, Ms Yore said: "she was adult enough to make her decision to leave Ireland in the first place and find herself in the situation she is in now".

"If the Government grant permission for her or any other Irish Citizen to return I would hope they follow up with security checks and scrutiny - at least a de-radicalisation programme."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed to RTE today that he would like to see her return to Ireland.

“I definitely want her child to be able to come home and I would never separate her child from their mother, so yes I do want her to come home.”

He added: “We have to bear in mind the fact that we don’t want to put at risk any of our personnel, diplomats or military people.”

In a an interview with the Irish Times earlier, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said that the Irish authorities were “engaging with international actors in order to offer assistance” in bringing Lisa Smith and her child back to Ireland.