Two women taken to hospital following Louth crash

Two women were taken to hospital last night following a single-vehicle car accident on the N52 in County Louth.

LMFM reports that the car the two women were travelling in left the road at about 8.30pm when the car entered into a field at Readypenny.

The two women managed to get out of the vehicle before the emergency personnel arrived at the accident scene.

Both were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda as a precaution.