‘The community spirit in Dundalk is amazing’ - Ó Murchú

Ruairi Ó Murchú is a Sinn Fein councillor for Dundalk/South and is a party candidate in the next general election. He lives in Bay Estate

Tell us a bit about where you grew up in Dundalk?

I grew up in Knockbridge, where my father, Gerry Murphy’s family are from. We lived there with my father, my mother, Marian, and my younger brother, Cian, surrounded by grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.

It was a really great place to grow up.

My Mam and Dad moved to Blackrock, when I was in my early 20s.

I remember playing hurling in Knockbridge and a very short GAA career with the Brides. We played and a lot of soccer in the fields surrounding the family home and these usually ended in half a riot after a couple of hours.

My mother’s family are from Sligo and we spent a lot of terrific times at my grandparents home.

I now live in Bay Estate and I’ve been there with my family for about 15 years and I’ve always liked the place and the people – it’s a great community.

What elements of Dundalk are you proud of most?

The community spirit in Dundalk is amazing.

People have a great attitude and that is demonstrated in so many ways whether it’s raising money for good causes or all the varying sporting, music and community events which take place all year round.

I was involved in coordinating the St Patrick’s Day festival last year and that was a major success for the town, with everyone working together to deliver a really special day for Dundalk.

Everyone is proud of the huge success of Dundalk Football Club and the players, management and fans have brought real feel good factor to the town.

What would you like to change/improve?

I believe in a United Ireland. It would bring a huge dividend to Dundalk and provide the opportunity to build a new and fairer society.

Brexit has illustrated the negative impact of British rule in Ireland. I don’t think Irish people will stand for being collateral damage and that’s part of the reason for such a strong support for a united Ireland at the moment.

Unfortunately Dundalk, like all other towns, has a significant problem with drugs. People are suffering be it from addiction, high crime levels and intimidation.

I am not willing to stand by to see a generation lost to addiction or jail. I will continue to work with people, families, the Gardaí, health care providers and all relevant agencies to improve this situation.

What are your thoughts on the Seek 2019 art festival?

I love it! It’s something completely different and it’s amazing how art can transform a streetscape. I think it’s something to be proud of.

How do you like to relax in town?

I’m into Brazilian Ju Jitsu which I do with Team Torres when I can. I used to like boxing and kickboxing, but don’t have the time or enough brain cells left to continue with it. I’m also a fairly avid runner and I try to participate in most local races. I have also started to play some 5 aside football again, which I will try to keep up.

I also enjoy taking my sons to the cinema, depending on the film.

Tell us about your favourite story about Dundalk, that you've heard?

During the hunger strike of 1981, Dundalk man Paddy Agnew was elected as TD for Louth. The day he was elected was a moment of celebration for a lot of people during a really tragic period. It was also a memorable day for me personally as I managed to make my way at 3 years old into the garage and found a bottle of 7up which actually contained lawnmower oil. Unsure as to whether I had drank any of it my parents spent the next hours in the Louth Hospital with me, rather than at the planned election celebrations.

What memories stand out from your youth most?

I have really great memories of time spent in Coláiste Bhríde, Rann na Feirste in Donegal, a Gaeltacht area that has a huge Dundalk connection. I’m still friendly with people I met there nearly 30 years ago.

I also have fond memories of my time spent at St Joseph’s National School in Muirhevnamor where my father, Gerry Murphy was Principal for 32 years.

What are your plans for the rest of the year?

There are a number of projects I’m working on such as the delivery of a Primary Care Centre in Dundalk, the delivery of CAMHS in Dundalk and increased community safety.

In addition I am the Sinn Féin candidate for the next general election so depending on when the election is called I could hopefully be a TD, alongside Imelda Muster TD by the end of the year.