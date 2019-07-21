Louth-based form claim title of World’s Best Fillet Steak

Louth-based ABP were announced as winners of the World’s Best Fillet Steak at the World Steak Challenge 2019, which took place in Dublin last week (July 10).

The annual competition sees beef producing nations across the globe compete for these prestigious industry awards. ABP were the most successful Irish producer at the awards.

Bellingham Farms, which is part of ABP and located in Kilsarn, collected two gold, five silver and one bronze medal.

Overall, ABP were awarded 13 gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze accolades across a number of different categories.

The company saw off stiff global competition to take home the highest number of awards by any company on the night

ABP were particularly pleased to be judged winners of the World’s Best Fillet Steak.

The winning steak, which is produced in ABP Cahir, was described by judges as a “picture-perfect fillet with all the flavour to back it up”. These awards are an endorsement of the unique Ultra Tender Process that the company utilises.

Dave O’Connell, European Commercial Director, ABP said: “ABP is delighted to have received 41 awards, which included 27 awards for ABP Ireland. This is further endorsement of our Ultra Tender process that currently sees ABP beef served in over 200 Michelin starred restaurants across the world. It is also an acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication of our teams in Ireland and across Europe.”