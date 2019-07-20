Time for last orders at Jockeys in Dundalk for Seán

Seán Kelly pulled his last pint at the Jockeys bar on Anne Street in Dundalk last week, as he also brought the shutters down on 48 years of running the well-known local tavern.

With his wife Anita, the couple have been at the centre of everything that the bar has meant to so many local people over the years.

But after dedicating so much of their working lives to caring and looking after their patrons, Seán and Anite have decided to hand over the running of the bar to the Molloy family and heading off into their well-deserved retirement.

The bar will no doubt continue to hold a special place in their hearts as the premises begins the next part of its journey.

As Sean said before finishing up last week: “We enjoyed every single day of it and we wouldn’t change a thing.”

Adding: “The people of Dundalk have shown us great loyalty and courtship.”