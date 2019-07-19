LOUTH WEATHER: Warm and humid nights ahead

For those of us that had been struggling to sleep at night thanks to the humid weather, it looks like it's not going to get any better over the coming days.

"A noticeable feature of the weather over the coming days will be how warm and humid the nights are," explained local weather guru Louth Weather.

In an update on Facebook today, Louth Weather also predicted a decent Saturday:

"Apart from the odd shower, Saturday will be a decent day with most areas staying totally dry. Some good periods of sunshine. Moderate westerly winds. Max 21°C."

Sunday, though, while still humid, looks set to be a bit of a damp squib.

"It will be mostly cloudy but dry, though again I wouldn't totally rule out a few showers developing through the afternoon. Max 21°C."