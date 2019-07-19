Deaths in Dundalk - Friday July 19 2019

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Kelly of Kilkerley, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his family.

Beloved husband of Jacinta and dear father of Christopher and Eamonn. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, their girlfriends Sinéad and Josie, brother Harry, sisters Mary, Vera, Anna and Eileen, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, many friends, including all those in the voluntary groups and community of Kilkerley which, along with his family, were central to Mickey’s life.

Reposing at home from 5pm on Thursday.

Removal on Saturday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Thérèse’s Conference, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Kilkerley.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ann Mc Ardle (née Cunningham) of Pottle Bawn, Kilcogy., Kilcogy, Cavan / Louth Village, Louth



On 30th June 2019 peacefully in Maple Leaf Nursing Home. Anne daughter of the late Eugene and Ellen Cunningham, beloved wife of Thomas (Tommy) and dear mother of Anne Maureen and David, mother-in-law to Nigel and Sarah, granny of Hannah and George, sister of Elizabeth, Julie, Pat, Eugene, Lawrence, Henry, Margaret, Helen, Marion and the late Rose. Ann will be sadly missed but lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home on Saturday, 20th July, from 2pm until 5pm.

Removal on Sunday morning at 9.30am to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth, arriving for Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Markey (née Callan) of 101 O'Hanlon Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Matt and dear mother of Peter, Colm, Christopher, Stephen, Denise (Myles) and the late Maria (Clarke).

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, sons, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Bernadette, Joan, Tracey and Sharon, grandchildren, sister Kitty, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am, to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to, Palliative Care, Louth County Hospital c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May she rest in peace









