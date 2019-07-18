Dundalk boy Odhran Coburn Hearty opens eyes and speaks

16-year-old Dundalk boy Odhran Coburn Hearty has opened his eyes and spoken his first words since he fell gravely ill while at a concert in Belfast several weeks ago.

His mother Grainne Hearty gave a welcome update on his progress on Facebook today:

"Odi has opened his eyes and yesterday he spoke his first words. He is very weak and has an extremely long road of rehabilitation ahead of him."

She added: However this journey wouldn't have been possible for us as a family without the huge support from everyone at home in Dundalk."

At the start of July a candlelit vigil took place at The Square in Dundalk to show support and solidarity for Odhran and his family.