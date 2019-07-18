Old nicknames for Dundalk street corners

Peter Kavanagh has uncovered the story behind some of these well-known street corners in Dundalk:

Kirkland's Corner?

This name goes back to the nineteenth century and was the old name for the corner on which the Dundalk Club was built at the Roden Place end of Defenders' Row in 1886. The corner took its name from a Jervis Kirkland who lived for many years in an old house that was demolished to make way for the Club building constructed by local builder James Wynne for a limited liability company of wealthy businessmen formed in 1885.

Sloan's Corner?

This was the corner of Chapel Street and Roden Place where Peter Sloan was the licensee for half a century from about 1930 and continued by his son Matt until purchased by Tony O'Kane, musician and a former Chairman of Dundalk A.F.C. The Century Building had been constructed in about 1900 for a Thomas McDonald who also owned another licensed premises in Clanbrassil Street.

Soraghan's Corner?

This was the corner of Park Street and the Demesne Road where Lucy Soraghan ran a popular confectionery shop for many years. It was the spot where young couples would arrange to meet before going together to the nearby pictures houses.

Dawe's Corner?

This was another corner, at 24, Church Street, called after the publican, Michael Dawe, who had been a member of An Garda Síochána and later a teacher at the Irish Christian Brothers' Schools at Chapel Street. There was no corner here until the Dundalk Urban District Council purchased Lord Roden's Demesne property in 1920 and demolished two houses to open up a new road into it, named Patrick Street.

King's Corner?

This is the corner at the junction of Seatown Place, Quay Street, Barrack Street and St. Alphonsus Road which had several local names; depending on the direction in which one lived. It was variously known as The Windmill; Muldoon's; The Shamrock and Corr's, 'Corner' but was best known as 'King's Corner' after another publican and grocer, Thomas King, who ran the 'Cosy Bar', demolished only fairly recently. King had been a Belfast Catholic publican who had to flee, with his family, a lucrative business during the programs of the early 1920s. He was elected a member of the Dundalk Council and proposed a number of religious names for Council housing estates being built in the Quay area.