Dundalk nurse hailed a hero after saving man (85) who collapsed in Blackrock

A local nurse has been hailed a "hero" after she saved the life of an 85-year-old Newry man who collapsed along the promenade in Blackrock last weekend.

Off-duty mid-wife Alice Challoner performed CPR on Francie McClorey who suffered from a suspected heart attack as he was enjoying a day out with his daughters.

HERO: Alice Challoner

Shouts for help were answered by the Dundalk nurse who sprung into action performing CPR until the elderly man regained consciousness.

Speaking to BreakingNews.ie Francie's daughter, Fiona Larkin explained how the Dundalk midwife saved her father's life saying: "She is such a lovely woman and knew exactly what to do. You can tell she's a midwife, she just has that lovely nature about her."

Thankfully Mr McClorey has since been discharged from Our Lady of Lourdes hospital, but he is still undergoing continued outpatient assessment and taking medication.

Following the incident, Mr McClorey's two daughters Laura McClorey and Fiona Larkin, put out an appeal on social media to find out the kind Dundalk nurses' surname so they could thank her. Their post had over 1,000 shares and the family were able to track Alice Challoner down.

Fiona told BreakingNews.ie: "Thankfully we tracked her down and she was delighted to know that Dad was doing okay. We met Alice briefly when she came to the hospital to visit Dad but we intend to meet up with Alice when Dad has fully recovered and thank her properly."

Ms. Larkin also issued a heartfelt thank you to the people of Blackrock saying: "We'd also like to say thank you to the community of Blackrock. Everyone who passed asked if they could help, or get water or anything at all. We don't know the names of everyone who helped that day but we sincerely thank them and will always remember them."