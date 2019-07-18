Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, July 18, 2019

The death has occurred of Eileen Dyson (née Boyle) of Ballinteskin, Omeath

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her beloved husband Eric. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Clare. Also by her sister Kathleen & brother Padraig, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence from 6.00pm this Wednesday evening. Removal on Thursday evening at 6.30pm to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath arriving for Evening Prayers at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday afternoon at 12.30pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anna Ruth Louet-Feisser (née Brazil) of Dundalk Street, Carlingford

Beloved wife of Peter, loving mother of Kian, Hannes, Niamh, triplets Gabriel, Darren and Charm, sister to Stephen, predeceased by her brother Martin and adored by her 15 grandchildren. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, children, daughters-in-law Mary, Ann, Yvonne and Joleen, son-in-law Gary, her grandchildren, brother, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence from 2.00pm Thursday for neighbours and friends to call. Removal on Friday morning at 9.40am to St. Michael's Church, Carlingford, arriving for Funeral Service at 10.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Carlingford.