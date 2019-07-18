Dundalk comedian in talks with Netflix to produce Dirt Birds series

Dundalk comedian Sinead Culbert and her comedy partner Sue Collins are currently in talks with Netflix to produce their own series.

The pair, who are known as The Dirt Birds, went viral with their sketches which take a tongue-in-cheek look at snippets of Irish life including competitive mothers, the Irish on holidays and women preparing for a mini-marathon.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror this week Sue Collins said: “Dirt Birds is going so well, we’re on Instagram and Facebook and people tune in to see the next sketch, it’s like a little mini-series itself, a Netflix show is our next move and we’ve had interest.”

Collins also told The Mirror how their popularity has grown over the last few years. She said: “We’ve now got fans from all over the world, people from Australia, UK and America.



“We were trying for years to get stuff made and then we post one sketch and we’re selling out all over the country.”

Last year the Louth comedian Sinead Culbert released a hilarious video with her comedy partner Sue entitled Tips for when stress wrecks your face, in which she plays a hilarious character called Dee from da town.

Dirt Birds, who have over 23,000 followers on their Facebook account, were originally picked up by BBC3 for a sitcom which was never made.

Instead, the duo posted a sketch on social media in July 2016 which quickly went viral and left fans begging for a live show.

The witty women are now performing and writing their third show.

The pair are also working on a Dirt Birds’ self help book which is expected to be released in time for the Christmas market.