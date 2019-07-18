Applications now open for Dundalk Looking Good Awards 2019

Invitations are now being invited for Louth County Council’s annual environmental competition, the Dundalk Looking Good Awards.

The competition, which has been running for over a decade, always attracts great interest locally.

Dundalk Looking Good is one of the highlights of the Council’s calendar and is a fitting event to reward all those who work tirelessly to ensure that Dundalk looks its best.

Prizes are given out at the awards night for many categories including housing estates, best gardens, hospitality and business premises.



The voluntary work which is carried out locally makes a significant contribution towards Dundalk’s success in the National Tidy Towns competition.



Dundalk Looking Good rewards local residents who help to transform their areas and the business community who add great colour to the main streets with their floral displays.

Nominations can be made for the many categories, which include:

Best Kept Estate/Street/Apartment Complex

Best Garden

Best Presented Business Premises

Best Hospitality Premises

Nomination forms are available from Customer Services counters in the Town Hall and County Hall, Dundalk and online at www.louthcoco.ie



Forms must be returned to the Community Section, Louth County Council, County Hall, Dundalk or submitted by email to community@louthcoco.ie by Friday, July 26 2019.