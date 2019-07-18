A bright day with minimal showers expected in Louth today

It looks like Louth is set for a "much brighter day" today according to local weather expert Louth Weather.

And whilst we should see highs of up to 21°C, we can also expect "some showers during the afternoon" today.

The national weather forecaster is also predicting "partly cloudy" conditions for today and mild 10°C temperatures for tonight.

However, Met Eireann has warned that the rain will return tomorrow along with 14°C temperatures.