Dundalk woman Lisa Smith says she does not think she will ever return to Ireland

Dundalk woman Lisa Smith, who travelled to Syria to live with her ISIS husband, has told RTE that she does not think she will ever return to Ireland.

In an interview with RTE reporter Norma Costello, the 37-year-old Dundalk woman said:

"To be honest I don't think I will be going back, ever," she said.

"That's what I feel. That's what I think. They could be trying to make an example of me because I'm Irish and I'm military and I'm a woman.

"To be honest I don't know what's going on. If it's just the Irish Government or its Europe as a whole because there's a big delay on all the countries at the moment."

Ms Smith, who is being held in Ain Issa refugee camp in Northern Syria, said that she cannot be held responsible for the actions of ISIS.

"You can't blame me for what the Islamic State done. I don't hold the same beliefs as them. I came to a caliphate where Islam was supposed to be implemented. I have different beliefs than the majority of people.

"People in the Islamic State come from all over the world. They have different beliefs and different understandings of Islam. Since I came here I have seen that no-one has any real understanding of Islam."