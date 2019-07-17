Dundalk FC
WATCH: Bonkers pre-match entertainment in Riga amuses Dundalk FC fans
Dundalk FC
WATCH: Bonkers pre-match entertainment in Riga amuses fans
In a departure from the usual pre-match entertainment that Dundalk FC fans are used to, it would appear that in Riga, such entertainment is more hardcore...
Check out the funny videos below from the Skonto Stadium...
Pre match entertainment in Riga. Ministry of Sound effort pic.twitter.com/3ir2wxpzHe— Paul O'Hehir (@paulohehir) July 17, 2019
Right here. Right now. #CmonTheTown#RIGDUN #DundalkInEurope pic.twitter.com/yY2uZjwHpk— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) July 17, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on