Psychologist and author Tony Humphreys to launch new book in Dundalk

Dundalk's Culture Club in association with Roe River Books is delighted to announce 'An Evening with Tony Humphreys' who will launch his new book 'Breakthrough: The Power of the Interrupted Relationship at 7.30pm on Thursday, July 18 2019.

Tony Humphreys is an internationally renowned psychologist and author. He has worked as a consultant clinical psychologist since 1990 and is the author of many practical psychology books including 'The Power of 'Negative' Thinking', 'Whose Life are You Living?' and 'Leaving the Nest: What Families are all about'. He is also the director of two courses on relationship mentoring and self-realisation.

On this evening Tony will give a talk on the theme of his new book. He will also discuss his previous book 'Finding Sexual Realness'. Tony's talks are always full of deep insight, humanity and compassion. This event will prove to be a fascinating evening for those who are interested in self-development, relationships and practical psychology.

The event takes place at Roe River Books, 66/67 Park Street, Dundalk.