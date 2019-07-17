North Louth parks and gardens named in Green Flag awards

Three parks in Dundalk have been awarded with Green Flag Awards.

St Helena's Park, Ice House Hill Park and Blackrock Community Park were all bestowed with the Green Flags from An Taisce.

Ireland was awarded 63 Green Flags for parks and gardens which was the highest amount when compared with Green Flags awarded to other the 17 other countries across the world who took part in the scheme.

The Green Flag Award scheme recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

For more information please see:

http://www.greenflagaward.org/