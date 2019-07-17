Gardaí investigating alleged attack on girl (5) by young boys in North East

Gardaí are investigating an alleged attack on a five-year-old girl by three young boys in the North East of the country.

An allegation that the girl (5) went with the three boys (aged between seven and ten) to a shed in an abandoned house and was subsequently attacked there, was made two weeks ago.

Gardaí are investigating allegations that the girl was struck a number of times with a stick before she escaped.

The child did not sustain serious injuries but was said to have been "traumatised" by the attack.

The incident is currently being investigated by a garda team and detectives are currently waiting to conduct interviews with all of the four children involved.