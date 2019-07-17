Sun and style abound at Dundalk Stadium

Patrons from far and wide enjoyed the sun-soaked atmosphere at the Dundalk International invitation at Dundalk Stadium last Friday afternoon.

While there was plenty of activity on the track, with Killmacdonagh becoming the seventh female winner of the prestigious race, off the track was just as busy with kids activities, BBQ and a live jazz band on the terrace.

Also taking place was The Carnbeg Hotel & Spa Most Stylish Lady Competition, with judge Sheila McCall aka 'Glam Meets Girl Blogger' having a tough decision on her hands, with a luxury experience package available to the winner.

In the end, Barry Doyle, of The Carnbeg Hotel & Spa was in agreement with Sheila’s choice of Catherine O’Connor in a fabulous outfit from Zara, shoes from River Island, bag from TK Maxx and hat by Laura O’Hanlon.

Lucky Catherine will be enjoying a fabulous two night break with three friends, dinner, prosecco reception, afternoon tea, Sonas Spa Treatments Goodie Packs at the Carnbeg!

The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust were also onsite with six retired and rehomed greyhounds to enjoy the festivities and meet and greet race goers and to show what great pets they make.

After the exciting evening's activities people danced the night away with live music from The Urge, finishing off the landmark event with a bang!

Barry Doyle labelled the day a "great success" and wished the winner Catherine O'Connor the very best.

“We were delighted to sponsor the prestigious Most Stylish Lady Competition on July 12, it has been a great success. The competition came at a fantastic time for the hotel, as we celebrate the first birthday of our fabulous Sonas Spa with a birthday bash in the coming weeks.”

He added: “We look forward to welcoming Catherine and her friends to The Carnbeg to redeem her prize.”

Lisa O’Connor of Dundalk Stadium praised the winers both on, and off, the track on Friday.

“We were delighted to hold our annual Dundalk International Greyhound Race on Friday night. This race comes with a long history having been in place since 1968. Kilmacdonagh was an impressive and worthy winner on the night as was Catherine O'Connor who beat off stiff competition to take home the highly sought after most stylish lady title.

“The prize, which was kindly sponsored by The Carnbeg Hotel & Spa this year will mean Catherine and three of her friends will have a spa break to remember.”

She added: “It really was a fantastic and exciting evening."