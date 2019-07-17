Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday July 17 2019

The death has occurred of Tommy Byrne of Wheaton Hall, Drogheda, Louth



The death has occurred peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, of Tommy (former Councillor) Byrne.

Loving husband of Kathleen, Harvest Way, Wheaton Hall, Drogheda (Eircode A92DXY2) and dad to Thomas, James, Brendan, Barry, Mary, Nóirín and Kate.

Sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Paddy, Sean, Frank, Gay and Declan, sisters Angela and Mary (predeceased by Charlie and Eugene), grandchildren Sinéad, Tomás, Daíthí, Laurena, Eábha, Cara, Cormac, Tadgh and Saoirse, daughters-in-law Ann, Eimíle, Laura and Rachel, son-in-law Sam, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 3pm to 8pm.

Removal on Friday at 10.30am, walking to St. Mary's Church, James' Street, for Requiem Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) McVeigh (née Marley) of 40, Rossmara Park, Warrenpoint, Down / Castlebellingham, Louth

On July 15, peacefully at Our Mother of Mercy Nursing Home, Newry. Bernadette (Bernie) dearly loved wife of Seamus (Silver) McVeigh 40, Rossmara Park, Warrenpoint and loving mother of Joanne, mother-in-law of Tony and grandmother of Fianna and Daire.

Bernie’s remains will repose at her home from 5pm on Tuesday until removal on Thursday at 10am arriving at St. Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint for 10.30am Requiem Mass followed by interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Newry.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers John, Jim and Brendan and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimers Society c/o McAnulty Funeral Directors 35, Church Street, Warrenpoint, BT34 3HN.

May her soul rest in peace

The death has occurred of Anna Ruth Louet-Feisser (née Brazil) of Dundalk Street, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Very deeply regretted by her husband Peter, also by her daughters Niamh & Charm, sons Kian, Hannes, Darren & Gabriel, daughters-in-law Mary, Ann, Joleen & Yvonne, son-in-law Gary, brother Stephen, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Eileen Dyson (née Boyle) of Ballinteskin, Omeath, Louth



Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her beloved husband Eric. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Clare, also by her sister Kathleen & brother Padraig, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace





