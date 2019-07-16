Long overdue footpath to be installed at busy Dundalk junction

Work has begun on installing a long overdue footpath at the corner of the Old Golf Links Road and the Dublin Road in Dundalk.

Local councillor Maeve Yore took to facebook this evening to explain the drawn out situation:

"And so it begins - eventually, this issue to install a footpath at Felda on the Old Golf Links Road in Blackrock - as per planning permission conditions - has taken me 4 years to sort with many false starts abd enforcement deadlines - commencement date 7 May last etc etc - I have checked with Louth County Council and confirmed (new footpath to the) left of Felda entrance will be completed and the road to be resurfaced as per RWP 2019 (Road Works Programme).

"As a Councillor Perseverance and Persistence are good traits."