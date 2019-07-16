FILM FEST
Volunteers needed for Blackrock film festival
Blackrock film festival last year
The organisers of Blackrock film festival are seeking volunteers for this year's festival which runs from Thursday, August 29, to Sunday, September 1, 2019.
A spokesperson for the festival said: "We would like your help to grow our Blackrock Film Festival to become something really special in Ireland. We need help from volunteers for a range of activities to make our festival enjoyable for all."
Volunteers aged 18 years of age and older are needed to help with the following activities:
"Organising – Ticketing, ushering, stewarding
Communications – Emailing, Social, Website
Promotions – Posters, Adverts, Flags and Signs
Event Setup – Screens, chairs, red carpet, ropes
Technical – Projectors, sound, cables"
