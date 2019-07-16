Volunteers needed for Blackrock film festival

The organisers of Blackrock film festival are seeking volunteers for this year's festival which runs from Thursday, August 29, to Sunday, September 1, 2019.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "We would like your help to grow our Blackrock Film Festival to become something really special in Ireland. We need help from volunteers for a range of activities to make our festival enjoyable for all."

Volunteers aged 18 years of age and older are needed to help with the following activities:

"Organising – Ticketing, ushering, stewarding

Communications – Emailing, Social, Website

Promotions – Posters, Adverts, Flags and Signs

Event Setup – Screens, chairs, red carpet, ropes

Technical – Projectors, sound, cables"

You can sign up below:

