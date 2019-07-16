Dundalk for Change calls on Harris to rethink respite service closure

Local community group Dundalk For Change is calling on Minister Simon Harris to reverse his decision to close Sruthan House.

The non-partisan group have set up a petition which has so far gathered 188 out of the 200 signatures needed to send the petition to Minister Harris regarding the "vital" respite service.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat a representative for Dundalk for Change said: "We at Dundalk For Change were appalled to hear of the decision to close Sruthan House in Dundalk and we are calling on Simon Harris, Minister of Health, to reverse it.

"Sruthan House provides a vital respite service for people with physical and/or sensory disabilities. It is run by the HSE in partnership with the Irish Wheelchair Association. The centre provides twenty-four-hour respite care to both males and females aged 18 – 65 years old.

"Without Sruthan House their only alternatives are in Sligo, Roscommon and Dublin. This is Fine Gael's latest attempt at eroding our nations' health service and it cannot continue.

"In response to this, we have started a petition and are currently working with local representatives and other local groups to build a campaign to fight back against this attack on some of our nations' most vulnerable people.

"We encourage everyone to please sign the below petition and also please attend the public meeting for this on Tuesday, July 23rd in the Muirhevnamor Community Center at 6:30 pm hosted by Cllr Ruairí O'Murchú of Sinn Fein. For further enquiries please contact Dundalk For Change on 083 153 1297 or 085 183 3425."

To sign the petition see: https://my.uplift.ie/petitions/keep-sruthan-house-open



