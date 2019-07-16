The life of local legend Michael J Murphy recalled

The remarkable life of local seanchaí and folklorist Michael J Murphy is recalled with affection and humour in a new booklet published by Louth TD Gerry Adams which will be launched in Louth County Library, Dundalk on Saturday July 20 at 3.30pm.

The booklet, which was written by Mr Adams and is part of a series called Leargas, is based on the TD’s lecture at the Michael J Murphy Winter School at Ti Chulainn, Mullaghbane, in November last year.

Entitled ‘Seanchaí, Sage and Citizen’, it features beautiful photos of Michael J along with numerous pictures taken by Michael J himself of the North Louth and South Armagh areas that were central to his prolific life’s work.

Michael J, who died at his home in Walterstown, Castlebellingham, in 1996, is credited with amassing, through his work at the Irish Folklore Commission, the largest collection of oral tradition ever collected by a single individual in the English-speaking world which runs to over 150 volumes.

His work remains the leading touchstone for social historians interested in North Louth and South Armagh life and traditions. During his long life, Michael J campaigned against the social, political and environmental problems in Ireland, published ten books, write six plays, scores of short stories and radio scripts and corresponded constantly with literary colleagues in many countries.

The booklet relates the story of Michael’s life and highlights some of the remarkable stories he unearthed during his work.

Mr Adams said: ‘Michael was a man with progressive social views and a belief in social justice. His core values illuminate his writings, not in a preachy way, but in gentle insights as his stories unfold.

‘He also loved the landscape, particularly around Sliabh Gullion and his writings about the countryside around here are particularly uplifting, lyrical and enchanting.

‘Michael has done a great service to Ireland and our understanding of ourselves because he made a record of all this – of these customs, work practices, saying, pastimes and traditions.

‘Otherwise, there may be little trace of them today, except in a vague, inaccurate way’.

‘Seanchaí, Sage and Citizen: Michael J Murphy’ will be launched at the Louth County Library, Dundalk on Saturday July 20 at 3.30pm by Gerry Adams. The booklet is available at the launch and costs €5.