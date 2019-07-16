Fourth annual Garda Tony Golden memorial cycle to take place in Louth

The launch of the Garda Tony Golden Memorial Cycle was held in Dundalk Garda Station this week.

The event is being held in memory of the local garda who tragically lost his life in the line of duty in 2015.

The fourth annual cycle will take place on September 14, 2019, commencing in Blackrock.

A spokesperson for the event said: "As you are aware we undertake the cycle to remember Tony, but in doing so we hope to raise much-needed funds for a worthy Charity along the way.

"Once our costs for running the event are covered, all monies raised go to a selected Charity. This year's chosen Charity is O.N.E. O.N.E. was set up to support ex-military service personnel who find themselves homeless. As everyone is aware, homelessness is a huge issue in today's society."

For more details see: https://tonygoldenmemorialcycle.ie/