Complaints about 'offensive odour' in Blackrock

There have been a number of complaints regarding what has been described as an "obnoxious smell" around Blackrock in the past number of weeks.

According to Blackrock Tidy Towns, plans are afoot to solve the smelly problem.

"We've had many complaints and comments, over the past week in particular, about the rotting algae on the village's beaches and the offensive odour that it's causing," posted Blakcrock Tidy Towns on Facebook today.

"Councillor Maria Doyle is in ongoing communication with the Council in an effort to find a speedy resolution to the problem. The issue is quite complicated because of the Special Area of Conservation status of Dundalk Bay of which the Blackrock seashore is a part."

They added: "So it's not just a simple matter of taking machinery in to remove the algae. In fact doing so without the required permissions would be highly illegal. We know that Maria is doing her utmost to secure a satisfactory resolution soon so that everyone can enjoy the beaches again as before."