LOUTH WEATHER: 'Poor week to come' with 'cooler, wetter, windier' conditions

Lets hope everyone enjoyed the welcome spot of Summer weather over the last few days, because according to Louth Weather, it's set to end shortly.

In a post to Facebook today the local weather guru said there's "a poor week to come, with generally cooler, wetter, windier and cloudier conditions than we would expect in mid July."

Here's the day-by-day forecast for the week ahead:

MONDAY: Some stubborn patchy cloud about this morning which hopefully will burn away soon. Thicker cloud will push in from mid afternoon, so little if any sun later in the day. Dry today. Light to moderate SE winds. Max 21°C.

TUESDAY: Dry with some sunny spells during the morning. The afternoon will see a mix of sunny spells and showers, most of which will be light. Light to moderate southerly winds. Max 21°C.

WEDNESDAY to SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some sunny spells, mostly likely in the morning and evenings. There will be showers each day, the frequency and intensity of which will vary, with the possibly of more organized (and heavier) bands of rain at times. The exact details of this setup are difficult to forecast so please keep an eye on my daily updates as things become more changeable. Windier than of late with moderate occasionally fresh west to SW winds. Cooler at 17°C.