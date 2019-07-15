Deaths in Dundalk - Monday July 15, 2019

The death has occurred of Margaret McEnteggart (née Casey) of Newtowndarver, Castlebellingham

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her family. Margaret, beloved wife of Patsy and loving mother of Padraig and Linda (Keaskin). Predeceased by her father Michael, mother Peg (née Campbell), sister Brenda (Byrne) and brother-in-law Sean Quinn. Sadly missed by her husband, son, daughter, grandchildren Jamie, Aidan, Evan, Adam and Avah, son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law Sarah (née Kennedy), sister Rosaleen (Quinn), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Aunt Joan, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A91 FV44) on Monday and Tuesday from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Saint Michael's Church, Darver arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to North Louth Hospice & Home Care Foundation, The Ramparts, Dundalk.

House private on Wednesday morning please



The death has occurred of Fr. Joe Naughton of St, Joseph's Monastery, St, Alphonsus Road, Dundalk and Mayo

Peacefully, in the loving care of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home, formerly of Breaffy, Co. Mayo. Deeply regretted by his sisters Eileen Molloy and Margaret Naughton, nephews Joe, Brian, Padraig and Owen, nieces Helen and Barbara, extended family relatives and friends, The Redemptorist Community and Confreres.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at the Monastery St. Alphonsus Road, Dundalk, from Sunday 5pm to 8pm and from Monday at 10am with removal on Monday evening to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church for Recessional Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.