Funding of Dundalk Prides vital for LGBT visibility - Sheridan 

Local Fianna Fáil councillor John Sheridan has said that funding for local LGBT+ groups is vital to ensuring essential services are provided particularly for young people.



"Dundalk Pride took place over the weekend and as always it was a fun family orientated and well organised event. There was very welcome funding from Louth County Council this year for it. I know personally the work Outcomers does to help provide a safe space for LGBT+ people and that cannot be underestimated."



"This year is the first year of a new LGBT+ group in Ardee for young people. I was delighted to have been recently invited to meet with this group to hear their experiences as young LGBT+ people growing up in Mid Louth. I also got to share my story with them of how I've found Louth to be an inclusive and supportive place to be LGBT. "



"The positive impact these groups and Dundalk Pride has for the mental health of LGBT+ people of all ages is important but also sends a message that it's okay to be yourself here in Louth."



"That said, I believe that more funding for support services for people who are transgender is badly needed. I am concerned that so much work to help young transgender people in Louth is reliant on tireless work of these community groups but also personal good will of staff. More funding from central government is badly needed but also awareness of transgender rights in schools is essential to support young people in their formative years."