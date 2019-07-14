Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday July 14 2019

The death has occurred of Mai O'Reilly (née Leslie) of Ballagh, Mullingar, Westmeath / Multyfarnham, Westmeath / Dundalk, Louth

On July 13 2019, peacefully, in the tender loving care of Dealgan Nursing Home. Mai, in her 93rd year, beloved wife of the late Thomas, dear mother of Michael & Bridget (Williams) and grandmother of Sinéad, Conor and Ellen.

She will be greatly missed by her son, daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, together with nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Bridget’s home A91 W6F8, Ballybarrack, Dundalk, from 4pm until 8pm on Sunday, 14th July.

Removal on Monday morning to St. Nicholas' Church, Multyfarnham, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery, The Rock, Multyfarnham.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Anne O'Neill of Red Barns Road, Dundalk, Louth / Balbriggan, Dublin

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Late of Red Barns Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth and formerly of Bath Road, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin.

Anne will be sadly missed by her brothers John, Anthony, Kevin, Eugene and Brendan, her sisters Rosemary, Maura, Valerie and Pauline, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements later

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Faulkner of Strand Road, Annagassan



The death has occurred suddenly of Patrick (Paddy) Faulkner, Strand Road, Annagassan. Paddy, beloved husband of the late Paula and loving father of Alison and Jon-Paul.

Sadly missed by his son, daughter, grandchildren Josh and Katie, son-in-law Tommy, sisters Irene (Farrell) and Bernadette (McVeigh), brothers Oliver, Sean and Eamonn, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Connor's Funeral Home, Dunleer, on Monday from 5pm until 9pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by private committal ceremony in Glasnevin Crematorium.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired, in lieu, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Christy Faulkner of Ashbourne Road, Duleek, Co Meath and formerly of Stabannon Co Louth

Peacefully, at The Mater Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his late wife Ann. Sadly missed by his loving family; daughters Mary, Margaret, Kathleen and Julie, son Christopher, sons-in-law and Christopher's partner, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home Tuesday 16th July from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal Wednesday to St Cianan's Church, Duleek, for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards to Stabannon Cemetery in Co Louth.

May he rest in peace



