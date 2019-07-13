Body recovered from river in Louth

Emergency services in Drogheda have recovered a body from the Boyne River this morning.

Drogheda Coast Guard were called out to assist the Gardai and Ambulance service to recover a person in the river Boyne at the Mell area.

The coastguard boat was launched and recovered a casualty on board and they where taken to Horse Lane and handed over to the waiting Ambulance crew.

Unfortunately the casualty was pronounced deceased at the scene by the local Doctor on call.

Drogheda Coast Guard team would like to extend their deepest sympathy to the persons family and friends.

Remember if you see someone in trouble on or near the water dial 112/999 and ask for the Coast Guard.