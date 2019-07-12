There's an 8km tailback on the M1 this Friday afternoon

UPDATE 7PM: Traffic has improved from the Port Tunnel towards the M1/M50 Interchange

UPDATE 6.40PM: Traffic is very heavy from the Port Tunnel towards the M1/M50 Interchange with delays continuing onto the M1 to a crash at J2 Dublin Airport, which emergency services have just moved off the road.

UPDATE: Traffic is extremely heavy on the M1 northbound, with a queue of over 11km....

Traffic is very heavy on the M1 motorway northbound, with a queue of over 8km from Junction 2 Dublin Airport to a crash between Junction 4 Donabate and Junction 5 Balbriggan South this Friday afternoon.

Sources in the area say traffic is at a "standstill" following what is described as a "minor collision".

According to AA Roadwatch motorists are advised to slow down approaching the area.