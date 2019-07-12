Tributes paid to tragic Carlingford boy

Tributes have been paid to the tragic 10-year-old boy who drowned at a house in Carlingford yesterday.

Joshua Hill was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda after what is being described as a "tragic accident" yesterday morning at around 7am, however he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Former Armagh footballer and MLA member Justin McNulty led the tributes with a posting on Twitter:

"This tragedy is shocking and heartbreaking for the Hill family and for communities of Killeavy and Carlingford. My thoughts and prayers are with Joshua’s parents Olivia and Peter, with his older brother Oliver and with the Hill and Mackin families and friends at this terrible time."

Local councillor for Dundalk/Carlingford Antoin Watters called the accident a "terrible tragedy".

"My heart goes out to this family its such a terrible tragedy and my thoughts and prayers are with them at this extremely difficult time".

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Erin McGreehan said she could not "begin to understand the heartache" the family are going through.

"I want to express my deepest condolences on the death of Joshua Hill. The loss of a child is incredibly hard to reconcile and I can't possibly begin to understand the heartache that the family are feeling right now. I am so very sorry for their loss."

Joshua's Funeral Mass takes place this Saturday morning at 11.00am in St. Michael's Church, Carlingford (Eircode A91FX76). Thereafter to St. Michael's Cemetery, Carlingford.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Maria Goretti Foundation.