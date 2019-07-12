Deaths in Dundalk - Friday July 12 2019

The death has occurred of Joshua (Joshie) Hill of Mountain Park, Carlingford, Louth

On July 11 2019, suddenly at home following an accident. Joshie's memory will be cherished forever by his heartbroken parents Olivia and Peter, best friend & brother Oliver, adoring grandparents Marie & John Mackin and Christopher & Sandy Hill, uncles & aunts Andrew & Linda, Davinia & Damien, Darren & Ceire, John & Rheea, Charlotte & Lee, special cousins Chelsie, Amy, Clare, Sarah, Darah, Dillon, Alex & Uma, doting aunt Bridie and close family & friends.

Resting where no shadow falls

Funeral Mass this Saturday morning at 11.00am in St. Michael's Church, Carlingford (Eircode A91FX76). Thereafter to St. Michael's Cemetery, Carlingford.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Maria Goretti Foundation.

(Donation box available at Church)

House strictly private at all times please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Myles Curry of O'Dolan Terrace, Ardee and formerly of Isleworth, London



Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his wife Isabelle, mother Winnie and his brothers and sisters.

Deeply regretted by his sister Teresa and partner Brendan, nephews Paul, Michael and Ray, niece Teresa (New Zealand), Joan and Celine, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday from 7.00 pm to 9.00 pm and on Saturday from 10.00 am until removal at 12.30 pm to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, arriving for Cremation at 2.00 pm.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Ardee Hospice Homecare.

May he rest in peace



