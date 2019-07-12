Daughter of murdered Irene White makes RTE plea for information on 'mastermind'

The daughter of murdered Irene White has appealed for anyone with information about the "mastermind" behind her mother's killing to come forward.

In an interview with RTE's Prime Time last night, Jennifer McBride made the appeal after a second man was convicted of the April 2005 murder in Ice House in Dundalk.

Ms McBride spoke about the sense of "relief" upon the conviction of the "middle man" Niall Power this week, but an appeal for information on the "mastermind" was also made.

She said: "People are calling it the 'mastermind' and he's the man behind the whole lot. And the ultimate goal would be to have him before the courts and charged. That would be the ultimate goal, yeah."

She added: "Only then will I feel like I have got true justice for my mam. That she deserves."