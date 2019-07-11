Transport

Vehicle on fire along M1 motorway

Incident

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Vehicle on fire along M1 motorway

Vehicle on fire along M1 motorway

UPDATE 15.30:  No further reports of smoke on M1. 

There is a vehicle on fire on the M1 motorway northbound at Junction 5 for Balbriggan South this afternoon.

AA Roadwatch are advising motorists to take care as visibility may be affected due to smoke. Gardai are en route.

Care is further advised in the same area as visibility may be affected due to smoke from a nearby field.