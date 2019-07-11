Transport
Vehicle on fire along M1 motorway
Incident
UPDATE 15.30: No further reports of smoke on M1.
There is a vehicle on fire on the M1 motorway northbound at Junction 5 for Balbriggan South this afternoon.
AA Roadwatch are advising motorists to take care as visibility may be affected due to smoke. Gardai are en route.
Care is further advised in the same area as visibility may be affected due to smoke from a nearby field.
