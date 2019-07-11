PHOTOS: Stunning modern Blackrock home set to wow with sea views

A modern, contemporary home in Blackrock has gone on the market - and is sure set to wow anyone who views it!

According to estate agents DNG Duffy, Southend in Blackrock is a "truly is a rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a sea fronting home in Blackrock."

The home is on the market for €595,000 and comes with four bedroom and five bathrooms.

From design to finish, this home exudes contemporary living for a family or a retreat in a coastal village that offers amenities and facilities that are second to none.

This newly constructed property offers luxurious accommodation with uninterrupted panoramic views of the Irish Sea. Nestled in a village but within minutes of the M1 Dublin Belfast corridor.

Kerb appeal begins with the sleek slide electric entrance gates, sweeping you in towards the ample crisp parking area, tastefully landscaped and with flagstone paving leading to the house.

An open plan hallway leads to a tranquil living room with full height glazing, and two bedrooms with individual en-suites. The back of the property faces on to the sea front with a commanding chef's kitchen including an oversized island accompanied by a walk-in pantry. The main living and dining area is off the open plan kitchen separated by a glazed staircase.

The living area is light-filled with again floor to ceiling glazing with sliding doors which open to the rear gardens and patio, enjoying sea views. Storage is catered for with a ground floor store room and large utility space, fitted with similar units to the kitchen design. The first floor accommodates a further two master suites both with en-suite bathrooms and one with a dressing room both with 180 degree views of the Irish sea.

Exquisitely designed and extending to approx. 253.65 sq m (2,730 sq ft) of accommodation - the high specification features include 10 foot ceilings, individually zoned rooms supporting the air to water underfloor heating, LED lighting, and wiring for central home sound and security systems.