Man accused of having imitation firearm in centre of Dundalk

A 36 year old man accused of having a realistic looking imitation firearm in the centre of Dundalk without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had his case adjourned at the local district court last week as a file is being prepared for the DPP.

James Rogan with an address at Aisling Park, Dundalk is charged with committing the alleged offence at Park Street in the town on March sixth last.

Judge Deirdre Gearty put the case back to October and remanded the accused on continuing bail.

Separate charges of being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, at the Carnbeg Hotel, Armagh Road on January ninth last were struck out after the accused paid €300 to the court poor box for charity.