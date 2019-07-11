Bench warrant issued for Dundalk woman with 20 charges against her

A bench warrant has been issued at Dundalk District Court for the arrest of a woman who failed to appear to meet more than 20 charges against her.

Mary Ikena with an address at Bridge Street, Dundalk is accused of a number of public order offences at various locations in Dundalk including the Ramada Hotel and addresses in the O'Hanlon Park and Castletown Road area.

She was also charged with assault causing harm and trespass and on to separate occasions possession of a knife.

The Defence solicitor yesterday told the court that her client had contacted her office to say she was in difficulty and could not be there. Sgt. Fintan McGroder applied to the court for a bench warrant to be issued, after Judge Deirdre Gearty having read a report from the Probation Service noted the defendant has not attend all of her appointments with the service.