Dympna Reenan was devoted to her family

Dympna Reenan, 3 Meadow Grove, Dundalk, who died recently, was a lady devoted to her family.

She was always there if anybody needed her, and great at finding a solution to any problem that arose.

Dympna passed away suddenly at home on June 21, 2019. A daughter of the late Doreen and Patsy English, she was originally from 57 Market Street, one of a large family of eleven, which included her brothers, Matt, Tony, Brendan, Michael, Jim, Tommy and Derek and sisters, Tilda, June and Mairéad.

After attending school in Realt na Mara, Dympna went to work in Halliday’s shoe factory, Quay Street, where she remained until marrying Tommy Reenan in 1967.

They had a family of seven children, Lisa, Ann-Marie, Rosemary, Brian, Fiona, Thomas and Glen.

Throughout her life she was a pillar of strength for the whole family, and was delighted at the arrival of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dympna was always there for them, especially when exams or other important events were taking place. She would have her Saint Martin candle lit in the house at these times. Indeed, she had a great devotion to Saint Martin which regularly took her up to the Friary Church.

The biggest love of her life was her husband, Tommy. They always did everything together, and enjoyed some great holidays away from home. Her favourite was a trip to Cancun in Mexico.

Dympna certainly enjoyed the finer things in life, from a day at the races to eating in the best of restaurants.

She loved buying style and keeping up-to-date with all the latest fashion, and liked nothing better than being pampered, be it her nails, hair or even a massage.

Dympna looked forward to watching Expose on television, and regular chats on the phone with her brother, Brendan, for a few tips on the horses!

She loved the craic, and was only a phone call away for a chat or if someone needed help.

Dympna is survived by her husband, daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, Eamonn Duffy, Brendan Carragher, Anthony McNally and Eamon Vernon, daughter-in-law, Siobhán McGuirk, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

After reposing at McGeough’s funeral home, Jocelyn Street, her remains were removed to Saint Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, where the funeral Mass was celebrated by Father Eamon Kavanagh, who did Dympna proud. It was of great solace to her that Father Kavanagh visited Dympna the week before she passed away.

Readings during the Mass were given by daughter-in-law, Siobhán and godson, David, while prayers of the faithful were led by son, Brian and grandchildren, Hayley, Beth and Jack.

Gifts symbolising Dympna’s life were brought up to the altar by grandchildren, Karli, Tony and Jack. These included a family cushion with the children’s names, a bouquet of flowers and family photos, including one of Dympna and Tommy.

Grandchildren, Beth and Ross participated in the offertory procession.

Ann-Marie spoke movingly about her mother which struck a chord with the large attendance in the church, which mirrored the many people who paid their respects at the wake. Beautiful music was provided by Sarah McCourt. Cremation took place afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium.

The Month’s Mind Mass will be held in Saint Joseph’s Redemptorist Church on Sunday, July 28at 12.30pm.