Former Taoiseach pays tribute to late Louth county councillor Oliver Tully

Former Taoiseach John Bruton has paid tribute to the late Oliver Tully, who passed away yesterday.

Mr Bruton said his party mate was a "good friend" and a man who was "dedicated to his own locality".

"He was a politician of great talent and presence, said the former Fine Gael Taoiseach, "who could have served with distinction at the highest level in Irish politics.

"But he was dedicated to his own locality and to his neighbours and worked for them with great effectiveness in local government."

He added: "His death is a great loss to Fine Gael. To his wife Eileen and to all his family, I extend my heartfelt sympathy."

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Thursday and Friday evening. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Termonfeckin arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Shetland Rd, Termonfeckin. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation.