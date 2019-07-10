SPONSORED CONTENT
Combilift in Monaghan have vacancies for a number of roles
Jobs Alert
Combilift in Monaghan have vacancies for a number of roles
As the fastest growing manufacturer of multi-directional forklifts in the world, Combilift offers a variety of employment prospects in its state-of-the-art Global Headquarters facility in Monaghan.
We are currently recruiting for the following positions:
- Health, Safety & Environmental Manager
- SQL Developer
- CNC Plasma Nester/Production Scheduler
- Welders
Combilift offers excellent opportunities to grow and develop your career and be a part of a global, award winning company.
If you feel you have the skill and drive to join our dynamic and thriving team, send your CV to careers@combilift.com
For further information please see www.combilift.com
Combilift, Annahagh, Monaghan, H18 VP65 Tel: (047) 80500
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on