Coveney warns of prospect of border checkpoints

For the first time since the UK voted for Brexit, the Irish Government officials have warned of the potential for border checks on goods in the event of a "no-deal", or disorderly Brexit.

The comments came from Tánaiste Simon Coveney who is quoted by the Irish Examiner as saying that "some action somewhere in the economy" would be needed to protect the EU's single market.

The Irish Examiner quoted a a report for Cabinet, which outlined the reality of "no deal":

“The impact of tariffs, and of the customs and SPS requirements and associated checks necessary to preserve Ireland’s full participation in the island economy and would involve additional costs for, and the disruption to, businesses throughout the island, particularly those in Northern Ireland.”

When pushed by reporter to give specifics on the Government's actions to deal with a "no-deal" scenario, Coveney said:

“We have done a lot of work on customs and tariffs, and how they would be collected. The really difficult area is around SPS checks for agri-food products and the reality is that a lot of the goods that cross the border, moving North and South in terms of the all-island economy, are linked to agriculture.”