'Increase in furniture' dumping near Dundalk

Local councillor Antoin Watters has lamented the increase in furniture dumping in the area, following a recent incident of such dumping along the Newry Road this week.

Taking to Twitter, Cllr Watters said: "Nothing would surprise me now what you see dumped. These items were dumped along the Old Newry Road beside Thistle Cross this morning."

He added: "There seems to be an increase in furniture been dumped along the roads. There have been incidents in Faughart and Edentubber in the past week.

"I am asking people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Louth County Council on 042-9335457."