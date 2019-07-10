Tributes pour in after shock passing of Louth county councillor Oliver Tully

Tributes have been pouring in today after the shock death of Louth County councillor Oliver Tully early this morning.

Fine Gael Cllr Tully’s passing has stunned the community in Drogheda and the wider county.

He was the Leas Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council at the time of his death.

Tributes have poured in from across the local political spectrum.

Sinn Fein Councillor Pearse McGeough extended his deepest personal condolences.

“Oliver worked tirelessly for his community. He was a man who always liked to be out and about and was especially passionate about education being a strong voice on various educational boards like VEC, DKIT and LMETB.

“I remember a few years ago, Oliver as Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council attended our Republican commemoration at Edentubber and laid a wreath on behalf of the Council. I don’t remember any others doing this and I have never forgotten it.

“Although we may have had our political differences, Oliver was a gentleman and always worked towards the betterment of his constituents and the County. He was a big presence in the Council chamber and he will be missed.”

“Our deepest sympathies to his wife Eileen, his 4 children, his extended family and to all his Fine Gael colleagues.”

Fellow Fine Gael party councillor John McGahon expressed his sadness at Mr Tully’s passing on Twitter.

“Very upset and sad at the news that our colleague Cllr. Oliver Tully has passed away. He was the epitome of decency in public life. An outstanding Councillor and a wonderful friend. He will be so sadly missed by all of us.”

Labour party councillor Michelle Hall, who is abroad at present, also took to Twitter to express her “shock” at the news.

I’m in Australia visiting family and I’m just shocked to hear this sad news. Cllr Oliver Tully was a stalwart in Baltray, Terminfeckin and our rural communities. My sincerest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult and sad time.”

Fianna Fáil TD for Louth Declan Breathnach called Mr Tully "a true friend".

“It was with heartfelt sadness that I heard of the untimely death of Councillor Oliver Tully. Oliver was a true friend, colleague and a champion of the people, particularly of South Louth. I extend my sincere sympathy to his wife Eileen and his kids Philip, Sarah, Amy and Eibhlín.”

He added: “Oliver and I were both first elected to Louth County Council in 1991 and we soldiered together for over 25 years in a spirit of comradery and co-operation. His commitment to community will be hard to replace. His passion in all things environmental was truly evident along with his concern and interest in individual and family problems. In remembering Oliver, the phrase ‘his word was his bond’ comes to mind.

“I would like to offer my sympathies to his wider Fine Gael colleagues and supporters. Oliver topping the poll in many Council elections since 1991 spoke volumes for his single-minded determination to enhance his local area that he cared so much for."

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”