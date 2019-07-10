Blackrock film festival returns to the Louth village

Looking for a film festival with a twist? Then the Blackrock Film Festival has everything from a spectacular open-air cinema right on the beach to the showing of a 1930s classic in a 100-year-old hall.

This quirky four-day film festival, taking place from August 29 from 8:00 pm - to September 1 from 11:30, is the perfect way to wrap up the summer in the beautiful seaside village of Blackrock overlooking Dundalk Bay and the Cooley Peninsula in Louth.

Suitable for all the family plan your stay in Blackrock to coincide with the four-day festival you can enjoy great food, relaxed shopping and a sample of the “Blackrock way of Life”.

Organised by the Blackrock Tourism and Development Group this festival now in its 4th year is drawing locals and tourists alike. Say goodbye to summer and hello to great film.

It’s not every day you get to take in a movie while sitting barefoot in the sand so keep an eye out on www.facebook.com/visitblackrock and www.visitblackrock.com for more information.