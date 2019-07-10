Human bone found in Louth could have been in sea for decades

An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a human bone on a Co Louth beach on Monday evening.

Early reports are claiming that the bone, believed to be a thigh bone, could have been in the water for "decades".

The bone, which was found at The Haven, Baltray, on Monday evening at around 8pm was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda by the Drogheda Coast Guard.

A forensic anthropologist has since carried out an examination of the human bone. Gardaí are currently awaiting the results before undertaking their own investigation.

A report in today's Irish Mirror has claimed that if a DNA profile is extracted from the remains, Gardaí plan to run the results through the missing persons database of Ireland and Europe.