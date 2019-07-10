Dundalk drive-in cinema series brings Mamma Mia and Bohemian Rhapsody to town

Virgin Media are hitting the road again this summer with a Drive-In Movie Series which is coming to Dundalk on August 11.

TV presenter Lucy Kennedy launched the Virgin Media roadshow which will bring musical delights to the Marshes Shopping Centre in Dundalk on August 11.

The roadshow will bring music blockbusters Mamma Mia and Bohemian Rhapsody to The Marshes Shopping Centre that day.

Cinema-goers will be able to watch fan favourites Mamma Mia and Bohemian Rhapsody on Europe’s largest mobile LED screen and have the sound broadcast directly to their car over FM radio.

Tickets are just €10 per car from www.virginmedia.ie/movies with proceeds being donated to the National Parents Council Primary to deliver additional Safer Internet Talks in Ennis, Wexford, Dundalk and Dublin.